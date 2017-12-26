18-wheeler flips over at I-240 and Airways causing traffic delay - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

18-wheeler flips over at I-240 and Airways causing traffic delays

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: TDOT SmartWay camera) (Source: TDOT SmartWay camera)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An 18-wheeler flipped over on I-240 causing traffic delays.

The crashed happened near the intersection of I-240 and Airways Boulevard, affecting both lanes of traffic.

