MPD searching for girl, 15, believed to be with 37-year-old man

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for a missing endangered 15-year-old girl.

Police said Jemiracle Nelson was last seen leaving a Marathon gas station on Lamar Avenue near the intersection of Pearson Avenue with 37-year-old David Terrell Taylor.

Nelson's family is fearful for her safety.

The two are believed to be in Taylor's green 1997 Toyota Corolla with Tennessee plates U6583M.

Nelson is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Taylor is described as being dark complected and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

If you see either Taylor or Nelson, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

