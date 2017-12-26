Wolf River Greenway undergoing $50M expansion

A beloved nature and running trail in Memphis about to undergo a multi-million dollar extension.

For the first time in five years, the Greenway is getting an addition.

In about a month, approximately a mile stretch east of North Highland on Epping Way along with about a mile and a half trail in Kennedy Park will open. They'll link with a section of Mud Island.

"I think that'll be really good. Give more people access to it, too, and then you can go farther and see new places," Mariam Sullivan said.

Even when it's cold like it was Tuesday, you'll see people walking and biking along the Wolf River Greenway. Soon there will be more places for people to get out and get some exercise

Ethan Sullivan and his wife Mariam like to go for a walk every day along the Wolf River Greenway.

"It's good. It's good exercise. Motivates you if you're not into walking--for benefit only to enjoy the river and the trees," Mariam said.

This expansion is part of a $50 million project--a collaboration between the Wolf River Conservancy, Shelby County, and the City of Memphis. When completed, it will be 26 miles long and link Memphis with Germantown.

"I think it's fantastic. My wife and I love coming out here and getting in our walks in the afternoon," Ethan said.

More sections of the Greenway are scheduled for completion later in 2018, giving people even more places to walk and enjoy the beauty of Memphis.

"I was just glad. The more there is the better. The farther we can walk, the different places we can explore. It's all beautiful," Ethan said.

The entire Greenway is scheduled to be completed by 2020.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.