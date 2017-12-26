MLGW will start 2018 without a budget

A taxi driver is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning.More >>
The University of Memphis is playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time in school history.More >>
A beloved nature and running trail in Memphis about to undergo a multi-million dollar extension.More >>
Two Memphis Hustle players claim they were unfairly kicked off of a plane over a false theft accusation.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas, and Water will start the new year without a budget.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.More >>
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
One person has died and four are injured after a vehicle struck a horse on US 259 early Tuesday.More >>
A deputy rushed into a frozen pond on Christmas Day and smashed through the ice to get to a little boy who had fallen through the ice chasing a dog.More >>
