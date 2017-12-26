3 injured after shots fired just outside of Wolfchase Galleria

Three people were injured after shots were fired just outside of Wolfchase Galleria, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said two of the victims were at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett in non-critical condition. One was taken by private vehicle to Regional Medical Center and is also in non-critical condition.

Officers detained four people, and it is unclear how many, if any, of them will be charged.

Police said the shooting did not take place inside the mall.

"Preliminary indications are that the shooting took place just outside the mall," Louis Brownlee with MPD said.

Brownlee also said that a gun was found outside the mall, but he was unsure if the gun was used in the shooting.

Twitter user @dmunney99 sent WMC Action News 5 video of what appears to be a fight outside of The Cheesecake Factory that led up to the shooting.

Police confirmed that the shooting did stem from a fight inside the mall in front of The Cheesecake Factory.

"Everybody was running. And I was scarred, so I started running too," Samina Sprawling, a Wolfchase shopper, said.

Wolfchase Galleria announced the mall was closing shortly after the shooting occurred.

Exactly one year ago, Wolfchase Galleria was cleared because of a disturbance.

"I feel like Memphis is not getting any safer. This is too much," Hamdiyo Abdullahi, a Wolfchase shopper, said.

Here's a link to the history of incidents that have happened at Wolfchase Galleria and Oak Court Mall.

WMC5 reached out to Simon Properties, the management group with Wolfchase Galleria, and they did not immediately respond for comment on the incident.

MPD is asking for anyone with information in this incident to contact them.

"We all need to step up and pass along any information you can to help officers solve this crime," Brownlee said.

