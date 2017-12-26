MPD: 3 people injured, shots fired just outside of Wolfchase Galleria

Memphis Police Department said three people were injured after shots were fired in Wolfchase Galleria parking lot.

Police said two of the victims are at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett in non-critical condition. One was taken by private vehicle to Regional Medical Center.

Officers have detained four people.

Police said the shooting did not take place inside the mall.

"Preliminary indications are that the shooting took place just outside the mall," Louis Brownlee with MPD said.

Brownlee also said that a gun was found outside the mall, and he is not sure if the gun was used in the shooting.

Wolfchase Galleria announced the mall is closed.

Exactly one year ago, Wolfchase Galleria was cleared because of a disturbance.

