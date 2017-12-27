4 masked men rob Benihana

Four men robbed Benihana in Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Four men robbed Benihana in Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Collierville Municipal Schools are on track to become the only Shelby County School system to charge tuition.More >>
Collierville Municipal Schools are on track to become the only Shelby County School system to charge tuition.More >>
The owners of Mynt Lounge are set to appear in court Wednesday.More >>
The owners of Mynt Lounge are set to appear in court Wednesday.More >>
A former Ole Miss football star who played for two NFL championship teams in the 1950s has died in Mississippi. Raymond L. Brown was 81.More >>
A former Ole Miss football star who played for two NFL championship teams in the 1950s has died in Mississippi. Raymond L. Brown was 81.More >>
Need to find a home for your Christmas tree? Shelby County Public Works Department is operating its recycling center for Christmas trees once again this year.More >>
Need to find a home for your Christmas tree? Shelby County Public Works Department is operating its recycling center for Christmas trees once again this year.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.More >>
Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
A Guatemalan woman facing deportation spent Christmas night at the Salt Lake City airport before flying back to her native country with her four young children after months of failed efforts to stay in the U.S.More >>
A Guatemalan woman facing deportation spent Christmas night at the Salt Lake City airport before flying back to her native country with her four young children after months of failed efforts to stay in the U.S.More >>
Two people have been arrested for shoplifting after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from Belk Sunday evening. One of the suspects also faces additional drug charges after police found illegal drugs in her possession, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report confirms.More >>
Two people have been arrested for shoplifting after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from Belk Sunday evening. One of the suspects also faces additional drug charges after police found illegal drugs in her possession, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report confirms.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>