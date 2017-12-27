4 masked men rob Benihana

Four men robbed Benihana in Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said four masked men went to the store on Ridge Lake Boulevard just after 1 a.m. and approached two employees outside the back of the store.

The suspects them forced the employees inside and demanded money from the safe.

The four men got away with an unknown amount of money.

"You want to feel comfortable and enjoy yourself and to know that something like that could possibly happen is very disturbing," Teresa Simms, who lives in the area, said.

No one was injured during the robbery. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

