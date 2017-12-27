Collierville schools to charge out-of-city tuition

Collierville Municipal Schools are on track to become the only Shelby County district to charge tuition.

The tuition would be for students who do not live within city limits.

Those families would pay $400 per student per year, and cannot exceed $1,000 per household.

Residents who live outside Shelby County could pay $4,000 per year per student.

