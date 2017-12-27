Shelby County recycling old Christmas trees

Need to find a home for your Christmas tree?

Shelby County Public Works Department is operating its recycling center for Christmas trees once again this year.

All you have to do is bring your tree, free of lights and decorations, to 105 South Germantown Road.

The mulch from the greenery will be made available for residents on either Earth Day or at the America Recycles event in the fall.

