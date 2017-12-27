Owners to plead case for Mynt Lounge to re-open

Memphis Fire Department is investigating a business fire Wednesday morning.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is investigating a business fire Wednesday morning.More >>
Four men robbed Benihana in Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Four men robbed Benihana in Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting at Wolfchase Galleria.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting at Wolfchase Galleria.More >>
A college student made good on her promise to St. Jude on Wednesday.More >>
A college student made good on her promise to St. Jude on Wednesday.More >>
Collierville Municipal Schools are on track to become the only Shelby County School system to charge tuition.More >>
Collierville Municipal Schools are on track to become the only Shelby County School system to charge tuition.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
A Guatemalan woman facing deportation spent Christmas night at the Salt Lake City airport before flying back to her native country with her four young children after months of failed efforts to stay in the U.S.More >>
A Guatemalan woman facing deportation spent Christmas night at the Salt Lake City airport before flying back to her native country with her four young children after months of failed efforts to stay in the U.S.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.More >>
Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.More >>
Two people have been arrested for shoplifting after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from Belk Sunday evening. One of the suspects also faces additional drug charges after police found illegal drugs in her possession, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report confirms.More >>
Two people have been arrested for shoplifting after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from Belk Sunday evening. One of the suspects also faces additional drug charges after police found illegal drugs in her possession, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report confirms.More >>