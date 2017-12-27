Owners to plead case for Mynt Lounge to re-open

The owners of Mynt Lounge are set to appear in court Wednesday.

Last week, Mynt Lounge, on Hacks Cross Road, was shut down as a public nuisance by the district attorney and sheriff's office.

Deputies said they've been called there 57 times since its open in January 2016.

One notable incident happened when a New Orleans firefighter was shot and killed as an innocent bystander.

The owners will be asked to show why the temporary closure should not be permanent.

