7 arrested, including 2 known gang members, in connection to Wolfchase Galleria shooting

Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting at Wolfchase Galleria.

Marquice Lester, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He later posted his $15,000 bond.

Six other suspects have also been arrested in connection with shooting. All of them are under the age of 18.

Their charges range from unlawful possession of a weapon to disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Lester and a 17-year-old are known members of the FAM Mob gang, according to MPD.

"We teach young men how to change their lives, and there are many other programs doing the same thing," Devin Lane with 901 Bloc Squad said.

Lane works to get young people out of local gangs. He said FAM Mob is a Memphis based gang out of the Raleigh and Frayser areas.

In 2014, the District Attorney's Office issued a gang injunction against members FAM Mob, and in 2016, two of the group's former leaders were indicted on federal charges.

For Lane, Tuesday night hit close to home. His daughter was at the mall when shots rang out.

He said addressing the gang problem in Memphis comes down to community members stepping up when it counts.

"I heard gunshots. I was terrified hoping that she wasn't involved in it," Lane said. "Somebody at the mall knew those guys had weapons. It's time to just make phone calls in order to be safe to tell somebody what's going on because somebody could have died last night."

MPD announced extra patrols in the Wolfchase area throughout the rest of this holiday season.

