Man arrested in connection to Wolfchase Galleria shooting

Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting at Wolfchase Galleria.

Marquice Lester, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Shots rang out at the mall Tuesday night, leading to three injuries.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight inside the mall in front of The Cheesecake Factory that spilled out into parking lot.

All three victims are in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.