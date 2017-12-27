Man arrested in connection to Wolfchase Galleria shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested in connection to Wolfchase Galleria shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Marquice Lester (Source: SCSO) Marquice Lester (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting at Wolfchase Galleria.

Marquice Lester, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Shots rang out at the mall Tuesday night, leading to three injuries.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight inside the mall in front of The Cheesecake Factory that spilled out into parking lot.

All three victims are in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly