MFD fights blaze at paper goods business

Memphis Fire Department is investigating a business fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze happened at Kruger Products near downtown Memphis.

The company produces paper goods.

An employee said the fire was started by a heater that torched tissue and paper towels.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Jerica Phillips is working to learn more about the damage done by this fire. She'll have a report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

