Man arrested after taxi driver shot, left in road

A man is in jail after admitting to shooting a taxi driver.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Mudrad Omar was found lying in the middle of the street, shot five times, Tuesday morning.

Omar remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Metro Cab officials said Omar was performing a scheduled pickup at the time of the shooting.

SCSO officials said King admitted to shooting the taxi driver. King is charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

