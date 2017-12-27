Polar bear predicts Liberty Bowl winner - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Polar bear predicts Liberty Bowl winner

(Source: Memphis Zoo) (Source: Memphis Zoo)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Payton the polar bear hand-picked the winner of this year's Liberty Bowl Monday. 

Payton favors the Memphis Tigers to defeat the Iowa State Cyclones in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl game. 

The Tigers and Cyclones go head to head Saturday Dec. 30. at 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. 

