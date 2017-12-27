Mother working to rebuild after fire destroys home, possessions

Just three days before Christmas, Bonnie Davis’ holiday took a tragic turn when a fire tore through her home on Spottswood.

“We had to leave that night. It was really sad. It still is,” said Davis.

Fire investigators told her the blaze started at a car just after midnight on Dec. 22. It spread to the carport before engulfing her home where she’s lived since September.

It destroyed her Christmas tree, the presents underneath it, and virtually everything else inside.

Many of those presents were meant for the 4-year-old Shakira, the youngest of Davis’ seven children.

“It was really sad. She wanted to see Santa Claus. I told her because of the fire he might be a little late," said Davis.

Davis is now forced to lean on the kindness of her friends who let her and Shakira stay with them as they struggle to recover.

The struggle is made more difficult because the fire also destroyed the tools she used as a painter

“My friends. They let me stay with them. I just have to get it back little by little,” she said.

Fire investigators said the blaze was no mistake.

They believe someone intentionally set Bonnie’s and Shakira’s home on fire.

As investigators continue to look for that person, they are trying to make the best of a holiday season gone horribly wrong.

“Things are replaceable, but they sure are hard to come by,” said Davis.

Click here to access the family's GoFundMe account.

