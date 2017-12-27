MPD officer arrested for domestic violence - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD officer arrested for domestic violence

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Quintsontro Irby (Source: SCSO) Quintsontro Irby (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis Police officer was arrested and charged with domestic assault--bodily harm, according to Memphis Police Department.

Quintsontro Irby, 45, was relived of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said Irby has been with the department since January 2000.

