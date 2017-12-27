Elvis Presley's Memphis up for national award - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Elvis Presley's Memphis up for national award

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Graceland is asking for your vote to make them No. 1.

The new exhibit and entertainment complex across from Elvis Presley’s mansion is up for the best new attraction award in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

You can vote once per day, per device through Jan.1.

Click here to cast your vote!

