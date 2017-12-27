MPD searching for missing South Memphis child

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for a missing and endangered South Memphis child.

Asia Williams was last seen on Dec. 25 at 10 p.m. near the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East.

Police said she left her mother's house without permission.

Williams suffers from depression and has a mood disorder.

She is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall.

If you see Williams, contact MPD at 901-545-2677.

