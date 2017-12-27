Burst pipe causes massive water leak at MLGW building

A burst pipe under the ground that goes to the fire sprinkler system at Memphis Light, Gas, and Water caused a massive leak at their Downtown Memphis location.

Water was flowing steadily down the steps of their building located at 220 S. Main St.

MLGW turned the water off around 9:45 p.m., and according to their official Twitter page, a plumber said the main ruptured.

