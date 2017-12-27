Burst pipe causes massive water leak at MLGW building

A burst pipe under the ground that goes to the fire sprinkler system at Memphis Light, Gas, and Water caused a massive leak at their Downtown Memphis location.More >>
The Shelby County District Attorney's Office has called on the governor of California to intervene in the case against Sherra Wright, who is accused of murdering her ex-husband, former Memphis NBA Player Lorenzen Wright.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting at Wolfchase Galleria.More >>
We're getting a deeper look at the background of the man who led police on a Christmas Day high-speed chase after stealing multiple cars.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for a missing and endangered South Memphis child.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
