Man arrested in Christmas Day carjackings has lengthy criminal record

We're getting a deeper look at the background of the man who led police on a Christmas Day high-speed chase after stealing multiple cars.

Ray Burns is now sitting behind bars, and his rap sheet shows he's well-known to police.

He's the same man detectives said led police on a high speed chase on Christmas Day after he stole two cars, and in one case, pulled a gun on a man as he pumped gas.

"Very happy this criminal is off the streets," carjacking victim Taylor Strickland said.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin took a look at Ray Burns' criminal record and learned he's been arrested for a carjacking, and he has tons of prior warrants.

He pleaded guilty back in 2010 to carjacking, and was given conversion for eight years.

Burns also faced prior charges of theft, aggravated burglary, attempted robbery, evading arrest, patronizing prostitution, and many more charges.

Police said he also carjacked a man at gunpoint at Walker Avenue and Rembert Street in Cooper-Young.

"Walked up behind me, put a gun to my head and he told me I was going to die today and he was going to kill me," Strickland said.

Jason Whitworth from Cooper-Young Neighborhood Watch is crediting the 60 cameras in the community for perhaps helping to identify Burns, and he's sending a message to others.

"We don't want anybody to come over here and start trouble, and if they do, we're going to take their picture and give it to police, and they're going to hunt them down the way they hunted this guy down," Whitworth said.

Cooper-Young Neighborhood Watch has plans to apply for more cameras in the future.

Many people were asking how come Ray Burns wasn't in jail despite his background.

WMC5 emailed the Shelby County District Attorney's office today after hours, but we're still waiting for a response.

