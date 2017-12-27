California governor could intervene in Lorenzen Wright murder case

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office has called on the governor of California to intervene in the case against Sherra Wright, who is accused of murdering her ex-husband, former Memphis NBA Player Lorenzen Wright.

The DA's office confirms Amy Weirich requested a "governor's warrant" from California Governor Jerry Brown to intervene in Sherra Wright's efforts to resist extradition to Memphis.

If Governor Brown signs the warrant, the DA can force Sherra's return.

California Municipal Code 40-9-118 would allow law enforcement in California to immediately arrest and deliver Sherra to the duly authorized agent of the demanding state, the D.A.

California Municipal Code 40-9-118 would allow law enforcement in California to immediately arrest and deliver Sherra to the duly authorized agent of the demanding state, the D.A.

Sherra moved to California, after Lorenzen's murder where their six children now live.

Billy Turner, who attended her Collierville church, recently pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy, after the gun in the case was located.

Sherra returns to a California courtroom Jan. 8. At that time, Sherra will argue whether or not she is, in fact, the Sherra Wright charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder for an alleged failed attempt to kill Lorenzen in Atlanta before his actual murder.

The DA’s request to the governor included Sherra's mug shot to identify that the DA.knows the identify of the Sherra Wright in question. Mistaken identity is one of the only options to fight extradition.

Depending on the governor's response, the DA's office says it could be days, weeks or months before Sherra return's to Memphis.

