Latest weather models downplay snow chance for Sunday

Although we didn’t have a white Christmas, there is a chance some of the Mid-South sees some snow on New Year's Eve.
Weather models on Wednesday and early Thursday suggested North Mississippi and Memphis could see a dusting to an half of inch of snow. However, the latest models suggest the air will be too dense to support enough moisture for snow.
A cold front will move through on Saturday night, which will drop temperatures into the teens. Meanwhile, a system in the gulf will attempt to push moisture north into our area on Sunday morning. The big question is how far north will that system travel.
Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers said there is about a 20 percent chance for snow in the Mid-South on New Year's Eve.
TIMING AND LOCATION: Models still are having a hard time grasping the Mid-South Snow chances. Right now, we could see snow start as early as 8 a.m. in north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas south of I-40. We could see snow in Memphis by this time too, but better chances in Shelby County will be in the afternoon. Snow will be possible along and south of I-40 through the early evening. If you’re north of Shelby County, you likely won’t see much snow with this system. The best snow chances will be in north Mississippi. If it does snow, it will end by around 8 p.m. Do not be surprised if most locations lose out on seeing any snow at all.
ACCUMULATION: We aren’t expecting very high snow accumulation on Sunday, but if any snow does fall it could cause some travel issues. Since temperatures will not rise above freezing for several days, any snow that does fall will have trouble melting. This could result in slick spots on bridges and overpasses through Monday or Tuesday of next week.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
