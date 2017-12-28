City reaches goal of lowering 911 answer time

City leaders reached their goal of answering 95 percent of 911 calls within 20 seconds or less in one month.

When Mayor Jim Strickland took office in 2016, the response time was 53.2 percent answered in 20 seconds or less.

In November, the average answer time for 911 calls was 7.79 seconds versus 59.7 seconds in 2016.

Mayor Strickland is happy with the progress and hopes to keep the response to low.

"We made fixing this critical service a priority when we took office, and thanks to the hard work of our team - and particularly the men and women who answer calls everyday under the direction of Michael Spencer - we are now delivering a better service to our citizens," said Strickland.

The mayor's office said it was able to achieve the lower times by hiring more staff, keeping track of progress, and adjusting staffing issues during peak times.

