Liberty Bowl sold out, Tigers fans to sit on visitor's side

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl sold out! The game features Memphis Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones, and bowl organizers said tickets for all 57,266 seats have been sold.

Temperatures for the game will be near freezing, but Tigers fans are still pumped up to see the hometown team play in this bowl game for the first time in history.

The game will feature at least one unusual twist. The Tigers, despite being the home team, will be on the visitor's side of the stadium.

"That's the sun side of the stadium," Liberty Bowl spokesperson Harold Graeter said. "That's the side of the stadium that'll be seen on the national television broadcast."

No matter where you're going to sit, you'll want to dress in layers and get to the stadium early.

"We want people to avoid as much traffic as they can and also the lines to get into the stadium, so we encourage everyone to get to the Fairgrounds early and get into the stadium early," Graeter said.

City of Memphis is gearing up for high traffic volume near the Liberty Bowl Stadium and are encouraging drivers to be aware of traffic changes for Saturday's game.

Southern Avenue will operate as a one-way street going westbound starting at the intersection of Josephine and Southern before kickoff. After kickoff, traffic will be converted eastbound on Southern Ave.

Memphis police officers will be directing traffic in the area throughout the day.

For those attending the game, all parking lots open at 6 a.m., but parking is limited and is expected to fill up fast. For $20 cash, fans can park in general admission using Access 10 on East Parkway at Young Ave, or Access 11 on Southern Avenue at Early Maxwell.

Disabled parking is available at Access 4 on Hollywood.

Blues City Transportation will offer shuttle services for the game to and from hotels and the University of Memphis for $15.

The Memphis Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones go head-to-head in the sold out AutoZone Liberty Bowl Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

