Local courier service targeted by employment scammers

A local company's name is being used in a job scam.

Phony emails are being sent from Able Express Courier Service, targeting people who post their resumes on online job search lists.

The email offers the recipient a job as a freight forwarder, but the merchandise the victim ships is likely stolen, or purchased with stolen credit cards, and shopping costs are never reimbursed.

Able Express Courier Service said it is not hiring and have no connection to the emails.

The fake website is even using the Better Business Bureau logo, which is a trademark infringement.

BBB said victims who have given out their personal information to these scammers should go to IdentityTheft.gov.

BBB offers the following tips for job seekers to avoid scams:

A job search site may be legitimate, some job offers listed on it may not be. Scammers advertise jobs where legitimate employers do, including online and in newspapers. Report phony job offers to the job search site.

Posting your resume online may result in your email inbox being flooded with phony job offers. Scammers are counting on the unemployed to anxiously respond to emails that purport to offer them a position that’s been specially selected for them.

Never pay for the promise of a job. If a potential employer asks you to pay a fee for certification, training materials, or other expenses, that may be a red flag that the job isn’t legitimate.

Be wary of giving out personal or financial information when applying for a job. Legitimate employers only need your social security number when they are extending you an offer of employment. Putting it on every application you fill out could lead to identity theft.

Beware of job descriptions that are vague or offer high pay for little work.

Check out the company at bbb.org.

Search for the company online. Visit their official website to see if the job is posted there. Check their BBB report for any information indicating that the company has been the victim of a scam.

