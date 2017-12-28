Father of Vegas shooting victim pens emotional letter

The family of Sonny Melton has been working to put the pieces of their lives back together since he was shot and killed at a Las Vegas music festival in October.

Melton, from Big Sandy, Tennessee, was one of 58 killed by the gunman.

Sonny died shielding his wife from the gunfire.

Melton's father recently penned a letter to TODAY on how he handled the loss of his son and how his family is moving forward in life.

Click here to read Melton's emotional letter.

