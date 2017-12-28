Credit card numbers used at Jason's Deli show up on 'dark web'

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing man, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Shelby County Schools board member is unhappy with recent criticism of elected officials in regards to juvenile crime.More >>
Shelby County sheriff's deputies are seeking a man considered armed and dangerous after a homicide Thursday night. The homicide happened near 6 p.m. on Walden Glen Cove. It's unclear how the person was killed, but another man was also injured in the incident. Deputies said Victor Bonner, 26, is responsible for killing his step parent. If you know where Bonner is, call 911. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
A University of Memphis student claims she was sexually assaulted in her dorm in November.More >>
A wreath was placed on the spot where Nathan Bedford Forrest's statue once stood in Memphis.More >>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.More >>
The bakers argued in the appeal that making a cake for the lesbian couple violated their religious views and protected speech.More >>
The Don Holt Bridge is shut down in both directions due to ice according to dispatch.More >>
