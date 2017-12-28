Credit card numbers used at Jason's Deli show up on 'dark web'

Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of its customers' credit card information may have been compromised.

The company issued a statement on its website.

The company said it had been notified that "a large quantity of payment card information" had been for sale on the dark web, and some of them may have come from various Jason's Deli locations.

An owner of the group who owns the Mid-South Jason's Deli locations said Mid-South customers should not be worried.

"We're not linked together," Kent Holt said. "We have a strong firewall."

Holt said the Mid-South locations operate on completely different security systems and cash registers. He said his IT department confirmed that there had been no breaches at the restaurants.

The corporate office for Jason's Deli (located in Texas) said it has activated a response plan to determine specifics of the breach and if there is any continuing threat. In the meantime, the company suggests customers monitor their accounts and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer.

Anyone with questions can contact Jason's Deli customer service by email or by calling 409-838-1976.

