Social media post hints at Oak Court Mall amid mall safety concerns

A social media post about Oak Court Mall has some Memphians concerned days after shots rang out at Wolfchase Galleria.

The social media post actually appeared before the shooting at Wolfchase Galleria. Memphis Police Department is investigating to determine if the post is related to the shooting.

It's the second year in a row unsupervised youth have been arrested following an incident at Memphis malls during the Christmas holiday.

"I don't understand why we can't go to the mall, why we can't shop without being intimidated by these youngsters," Memphis shopper Lisa Flowers said.

"The accountability process is not right," Tabitha Beckley said. "I think if parents were held accountable until their children were 18 years old when they're released from their homes legally, if you lock a parent up with that child, this stuff would stop."

Memphis Police Department wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings.

"We just encourage people to be alert and be aware," MPD spokesman Louis Brownlee. "Encourage your children to do the right thing. Don't arm yourselves. Solve your problems without violence."

Police said they are taking the necessary precautions to avoid any more of these incidents in light of the social media post.

