Chick-Fil-A makes young girl with down syndrome an honorary employee

A young Chick-Fil-A customer got a nice surprise this week after the store manager went above and beyond to make her day.

Mary Lynn and her mother Eryn went to Chick-Fil-A at Poplar Avenue and Ridgeway Road on Tuesday.

Mary Lynn, a young girl with down syndrome, asked the manager if she could work with him.

The manager then made Mary Lynn her own nametag and let her go behind the counter and help!

Mary Lynn got the chance to hand out chicken sandwiches and ice cream cones to hungry customers. She had such a great time, she said she couldn't wait to go back and work for Chick-Fil-A!

