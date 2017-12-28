Man in custody after Shelby County homicide

Shelby County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

The homicide happened near 6 p.m. on Walden Glen Cove.

Another man was also injured in the incident. Deputies said he was pistol whipped.

The suspect was taken into custody about an hour after the shooting.

Deputies said they had been called to the home for domestic disturbances in the past.

