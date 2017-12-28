Man robs Family Dollar, leaves backpack in parking lot

Memphis Police Department is seeking a Family Dollar robbery suspect.

Police said the store on S Trezevant Street was robbed Wednesday night by a man dressed in all black clothing.

The man entered the store with a silver and black handgun and demanded money.

Police said the suspect was talking on the phone to get instructions on how to open the register.

The suspect then dropped a children's backpack in the parking lot and ran away.

About $70 in cash was taken from the store.

If you know where the man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

