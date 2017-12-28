Suspects smash Family Dollar door during burglary - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Suspects smash Family Dollar door during burglary

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three burglars were caught on camera smashing the door of a Memphis Family Dollar.

Memphis Police Department said two men and a woman broke into the store on Winchester Road around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

The suspects got away with a number of electronics.

If you know where these three may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly