Dangerously cold temperatures coming but no record breakers

The recent streak of cold days and nights in the Mid-South have certainly been uncomfortable for many and another blast of even colder arctic air is poised to move in over the weekend, bringing a dangerously cold end to 2017 and start to 2018.

Temperatures are expected to only reach the low to mid twenties during the day New Years Eve and New Year's Day. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid teens both nights with wind chills in the single digits to near zero for much of the area.

Although we'll be dealing with some of the coldest air of the season, it was only early January of this year that we had temperatures in the same range. And these temperatures don't compare to the coldest temperatures on record for the coming days. We have to go all the way back to the late 1800s for the record cold that was in the singe digits in Memphis for the final few days of the year.

More recently, New Year's Eve 1976 was the coldest on record. And it was a streak of cold days in 1928 that started that year with record breaking lows in the single digits as well. So, make sure you're prepared as this cold snap moves in this weekend. It isn't expected to break records but it will be COLD.

