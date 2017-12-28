Sexual assault reported at UofM - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sexual assault reported at UofM

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A University of Memphis student says she was sexually assaulted in her dorm in November.

The student told a university staffer, who is obligated to report the assault to police.

The victim did not want to file a police report.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly