SCS board member: 'Won't be held responsible' for others' children

A Shelby County Schools board member is unhappy with recent criticism of elected officials in regards to juvenile crime.

Stephanie Love took to Facebook to speak her mind, saying it takes everyone to solve the problem.

The post came after chaos and gunfire at Wolfchase Galleria.

"We all have a part to play, and as a school board member, I'm going to make sure that I play my part and I'm going to do what I need to do, but I won't be held responsible for anybody's else child that I have no responsibility of raising," Love said.

Love said there are many initiatives that many elected officials are doing to fight juvenile crime.

