City watch issued for missing elderly man.

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing man, according to Memphis Police Department.

Teavell Cannon,81, was last heard from on December 28.

Cannon suffers from mental illness.

He is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, with a medium complexion, and black and gray hair. Cannon weighs around 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray suit with black shoes.

If you see Cannon, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

