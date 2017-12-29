City watch issued for missing elderly man. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City watch issued for missing elderly man.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Teavell Cannon (Source: Memphis Police Department) Teavell Cannon (Source: Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing man, according to Memphis Police Department. 

Teavell Cannon,81, was last heard from on December 28.  

Cannon suffers from mental illness. 

He is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, with a medium complexion, and black and gray hair. Cannon weighs around 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray suit with black shoes. 

If you see Cannon, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly