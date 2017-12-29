Wrongly accused man sues state for $1M after 31 years in prison

City of Memphis has set a budget of $175 million for a renovation of the Memphis Cook Convention Center.More >>
Memphis Food Truck Park announced it will close indefinitely at the end of the year.More >>
Shelby County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.More >>
Olive Branch Police Department is looking for an armed gunman who robbed a gas station.More >>
A Memphis man is suing the state of Tennessee after spending 31 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.More >>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.More >>
Three people lost their lives in a fire in New Orleans East Friday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
Over 150 ducks and nearly a dozen feral cats were removed from a woman's home in New Hanover County last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 16 in Farmhaven Friday morning after a Mini Cooper and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. The EOC says the driver of the car is just 13-years old and has been airlifted to UMMC in critical conditionMore >>
