Wrongly accused man sues state for $1M after 31 years in prison - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Wrongly accused man sues state for $1M after 31 years in prison

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Lawrence McKinney (Source: WMC Action News 5) Lawrence McKinney (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis man is suing the state of Tennessee after spending 31 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

Lawrence McKinney, 61, is seeking $1 million, the legal maximum from the state, after new DNA evidence found he was not guilty of rape and burglary. 

McKinney's 1978 conviction was tossed out and he was released from prison back in 2009, but had to wait to seek compensation until he was exonerated by Governor Haslam. 

Haslam cleared the charges against McKinney on December 20. 

