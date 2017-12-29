Wrongly accused man sues state for $1M after 31 years in prison

A Memphis man is suing the state of Tennessee after spending 31 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

Lawrence McKinney, 61, is seeking $1 million, the legal maximum from the state, after new DNA evidence found he was not guilty of rape and burglary.

McKinney's 1978 conviction was tossed out and he was released from prison back in 2009, but had to wait to seek compensation until he was exonerated by Governor Haslam.

Haslam cleared the charges against McKinney on December 20.

