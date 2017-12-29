Man wanted in Olive Branch gas station robbery

Olive Branch Police Department is looking for an armed gunman who robbed a gas station.

Officers said the man was dropped off at the Pop's Express at the corner of Church Road and Pleasant Hill Wednesday night.

He was picked up four minutes later after robbing the clerk.

The suspect is described as a white man standing around 6-feet tall, with a medium build and was carrying a black 9mm handgun

If you recognize this man you are asked to call Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.

