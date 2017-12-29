Mid-South gives back with MLK Days of Service

This year, Volunteer Memphis is leading a special four-day weekend of service projects to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis. WMC Action News 5 is a proud sponsor of the effort.

"This year, we really have turned it up. We want to aim high for this year," said Andrea Hill, Volunteer Memphis Director.

The goal is 500 service projects spanning more than 10 Mid-South counties through the end of April. It includes projects in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

"Memphis and the Mid-South really serve together, regardless of your economic background, your racial background, whatever the case may be, we all have a common goal of serving each other here in the Mid-South,"said Hill.

Each day of the four-day weekend in January has a specific focus. Projects on Friday, January the 12th center around "youth and education." On Saturday, January the 13th they revolve around "family and friends." Sunday the 14th is being called Service Sunday, with Monday the 15th, MLK day, as Cleanup Monday.

Projects run the gamut from indoor or outdoor and include cleanup, tutoring, and even contributing to food and school supply drives.

As we look back on Dr. King's legacy 50 years after his death, Hill said Memphis can answer King's question of where do we go from here by proving the Mid-South has a heart for helping others.

"It is more than just Memphis, more than just the Mid-South, it really is a national and international thing we can do here to show the rest of the world, not just Tennessee and not just Memphis that Memphis wants to go somewhere from here and serve each other," Hill said.

To register for a project visit the United Way of the Mid-South website.

If you have a service project you'd like to add for consideration, contact Volunteer Memphis at ahill@leadershipmemphis.org or (901) 278-0016.

