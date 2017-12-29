Memphis Food Truck Park loses owner, closes at end of 2017

Memphis Food Truck Park announced it will close indefinitely at the end of the year.

The park needs a new owner before it can re-open. The current owner is leaving the park at the end of the year.

Anyone interested in stepping in as owner of the park should call 901-440-0558 or email memphisfoodtruckpark@gmail.com. With a new owner, the park hopes to re-open and continue to serve Memphis.

Memphis Food Truck Park touted itself on its website as "the first permanent food truck park in the Mid-South." It opened January 2017 and now will close before celebrating its first anniversary.

