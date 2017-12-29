Man charged in Tunica Waffle House murder

A group of protesters may plan to come to Memphis to demonstrate against the removal of Confederate statues.More >>
A group of protesters may plan to come to Memphis to demonstrate against the removal of Confederate statues.More >>
With temperatures dropping below freezing in the Mid-South, it's important to heat your home safely.More >>
With temperatures dropping below freezing in the Mid-South, it's important to heat your home safely.More >>
Secret Service agents raided a Memphis hotel and made six arrests Thursday night.More >>
Secret Service agents raided a Memphis hotel and made six arrests Thursday night.More >>
City of Memphis has set a budget of $175 million for a renovation of the Memphis Cook Convention Center.More >>
City of Memphis has set a budget of $175 million for a renovation of the Memphis Cook Convention Center.More >>
Soldiers from Tennessee and Mississippi deployed from Millington to Afghanistan on Friday.More >>
Soldiers from Tennessee and Mississippi deployed from Millington to Afghanistan on Friday.More >>