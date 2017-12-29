Retirement community hosts job fair for healthcare professionals

A retirement community in Memphis is holding a career fair in order to fill some open positions.

The Village at Germantown will be holding the career fair Wednesday, January 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. It will be in the Healthcare lobby area at 7930 Walking Horse Circle in Germantown.

The retirement community is looking for full-time and part-time CNAs, LPNs, and RNs.

Anyone interested in joining the team is asked to fill out an online application at www.village-germantown.com.

