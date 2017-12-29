5 Great Things: Spreading Christmas cheer, encouraging Memphis youth

For the last time in 2017, let's take a look back at five great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

For the 14th year in a row, Westy's gave food and clothing to the homeless during a Christmas dinner. Volunteers put the event on every year, dedicating some of their holiday time to making lives better for others.

City of Memphis teamed up with other local organizations to give 106 children a Christmas shopping spree. Organizers said they wanted to show families that the community in Memphis is here to help.

For the 20th year in a row, a group of Memphians handed out blanked to homeless individuals in Downtown Memphis. The event is designed to help make sure people have a way to keep warm during the coldest time of the year. This year, the group was able to hand out 200 blankets.

Memphis teens showcased their talent by displaying and selling their own artwork at Memphis Public Libraries. Teens between 13-18 took part in the arts festival. In addition to earning some money for their work, they also learned valuable lessons about entrepreneurship.

A young girl with down syndrome was surprised during a visit to one of her favorite fast food restaurants. The Chick-Fil-A manager took the young girl behind the counter, gave her an employee nametag, and let her run the store. The young girl said it made her want to work at Chick-Fil-A when she grows up.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.