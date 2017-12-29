MPD warns of phone scammers asking for money

Memphis Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam using the department's name.

MPD said a man received a phone call from an unknown number that claimed to be with MPD.

The caller said the man needed to send $250 through Western Union to "clear his name."

MPD said officers will never ask money from someone in this manner. If you are contacted by a similar scammer, write down their number, hang up, and file a police report.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.