TN reports no widespread flu; MS, AR among hardest hit

Tennessee is one of only 13 states that is not reporting widespread flu activity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu is getting an early start this year in part because of the cold weather across the country.

Mississippi and Arkansas are two of 21 states that have a high number of cases.

It's not too late to get the flu shot, doctors said.

"You can still be protected by getting the flu vaccination," Dr. Joyce Olutade said. "It takes about two weeks for you to develop enough antibodies to protect you, but you still have 3 or 4 months of flu season."

CDC officials said this year's flu strain is only somewhat covered by the vaccine this year.

Peak flu season in the U.S. is typically around February.

