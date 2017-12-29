Brave soldiers from TN, MS deploy for Afghanistan

Soldiers from Tennessee and Mississippi deployed from Millington to Afghanistan on Friday.

While most of us will ring in the new year with our families, U.S. Army soldiers will do it serving our country thousands of miles away.

Soldiers with the 441st Route Clearance Company, the 467th Engineer Battalion, the 926th EN BDE, and the 412th Theater Engineer Command will spend the next nine months protecting American interests in Afghanistan.

John Kell is one of the soldiers who shipped out Friday. He leaves behind his wife and two young children.

"It comes with the job. What makes it tougher is having a newborn," Kell said. "I'm always a little nervous, just because you never know what you're going to get into."

"If we don't get to have him, I'm glad somebody else is benefiting from his presence," Kell's wife said. "It's wonderful he feels the need to stand up for our country and do what's right."

Kell commands the unit that will find and neutralize IEDs along roads in Afghanistan.

