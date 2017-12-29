MLGW passes out blankets, heaters to low-income and disabled Memphians

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water is helping keep Memphians warm in more ways this season.

MLGW is teaming up with Neighborhood Christian Centers to pass out space heaters and electric blankets to low-income seniors and disabled residents of Shelby County.

It's part of the Power of Warmth program.

Those who receive blankets or heaters must be MLGW customers.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.