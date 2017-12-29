Secret Service raids Memphis hotel; 6 arrested

Secret Service agents raided a Memphis hotel and made six arrests Thursday night.

Agents discovered two people who had warrants out of Louisiana that were staying at Candlewood Suites on Centennial Drive in Memphis.

Agents found Cati Elinescu walking a dog outside the hotel.

From there, she took agents and deputies to three hotel rooms she had purchased.

There, officers found five men with various documents believed to be fake identifications along with a lamination machine.

Officers also found marijuana and $4,580 in cash in one of the rooms.

Elinescu, Nauris Matei, Alexandru Nita, Aurel Poenaru, Adrian Barbu, and Costinel Matei were all arrested and face charges of drug possession and criminal simulation.

While most often associated with protecting the President of the United States, the Secret Service was created in 1865 as a part of the Department of the Treasury to combat widespread counterfeiting of U.S. currency at the time. The agency continues to investigate and combat financial crimes to this day.

