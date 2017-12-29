Fire safety vital as temperatures drop

With temperatures dropping below freezing in the Mid-South, it's important to heat your home safely.

Friday morning, a couple in their 70s and their daughter died in a house fire in Montgomery County, Tennessee.

Investigators said the fire started in the center of the home where a wood stove was being used to provide heat.

Mid-Southerners like Jeremy Smith are prepping for the dangerous cold.

"Just here trying to replace a door seal to make sure a draft is not coming in the house," Smith said.

But with the danger of fires lurking, it's vital to know tips to keep your home safe.

Experts advise keeping your space heaters away from carpet, blinds, curtains, or beds.

It's also a good idea to use insulation tape to keep air from coming inside through doors and windows.

David Morgan from Home Depot said avoid using your stove to heat your home. Carbon monoxide is a deadly issue that could come from the stove.

During freezing temps, keep your cabinets open and leave your sink dripping to protect your pipes.

Memphis Fire Department has a full list of winter fire safety tips that you can read below:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.